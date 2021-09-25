CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Hot Pink Fun Run
Roseville, CA
https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Roseville/HotPinkFunRun

Dept. of Sound
Empowering Youth Through Music Production
http://www.deptofsound.org

Fly Market
912 Enterprise Dr.
10am – 3pm
Free Admission
http://www.instagram.com/flymarketbyfvme/?hl=en

Falling Into Fall Festival
12-7pm
McClatchy Park
3500 5th Ave.
Sacramento
http://www.instagram.com/thenightmarketseries

The Lush Studio Plant Shop
2218 Pacific Ave.
Stockton
Wed. 12noon-6pm
Thur. Sat 11am-5pm
Sun. 10am-3pm
209-451-0538
Instagram: @Thelushstudio_plantshop

Patrick’s House Catering
(209) 670-9078
Instagram: @PatricsHouseCatering
Facebook: @PatricksHouseCa
http://www.patrickshousecatering.com

Thai Me Up
2125 Pacific Avenue
Stockton
11am-9pm every day
209-981-9040
Instagram @ Thaimeupstkn
Facebook @ Thaimeup

Earth Day Fall Festival
Victory Park in Stockton
Sunday, September 26, 2021
http://www.earthdaystockton.com

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Healthy Fall Finds
Ashley Hawk
Nutrition & Wellness Expert
http://www.healthyasahawk.com
http://www.ashleyreinke.com