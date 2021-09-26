Ingredients:

1 large Onion diced

1 pack Bacon chopped

Celery diced

Carrots diced

Garlic diced

1 Red Bell Pepper diced

1 Can Sweet Corn

1 Can Cream Style Corn

4 cups Chicken Broth

2 Cups Heavy Cream

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Cooked Turkey ( I roasted an entire turkey breast)

Instructions

In a large pot brown onions and bacon. Then add diced celery, carrots, garlic, red bell pepper, sweet corn, and cream of corn and mix. Then add chicken broth and heavy cream. Stir in turkey. Bring to a medium boil. Add a mix of corn starch and water to thicken. Lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes to an hour. Stir occasionally. Salt and Pepper to taste. You can add a tbsp. of Worcestershire sauce to add a slight smokey flavor.