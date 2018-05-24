Menu
Proposition 6 California Gas Tax Repeal Fails, AP Projects
Proposition 6 has failed. It sought to repeal last year’s decision by the Democratic-led Legislature to raise fuel taxes and vehicle fees to pay for roughly $5 billion a year in highway and road improvements and transit programs.
Proposition 7, Allowing Daylight Saving Change, Passes - AP Predicts
Proposition 7 has passed, paving the way for year-round daylight saving time in California. The issue will still need a two-thirds vote from the California Legislature and a change in federal law to go into effect.
Gavin Newsom Defeats John Cox To Become California Governor, Cox Concedes
Gavin Newsom is California's new Governor. The current Lieutenant Governor beat Republican challenger John Cox on Tuesday.
Election Day Snapshots: A Look At California's Major Races
Election Day is here. The polls are now open and will be open until 8 p.m. in California.
