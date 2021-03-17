Good Day Live

Question of the Day - 3/17We end a St. Patrick's Day show with Court's Question of the Day: I feel lucky when _________. Thanks for joining us, see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

8 hours ago

Learning a Jig on St. Patrick's Day!Melissa O'Sullivan from the O'Sullivan Academy of Irish Dance joins us to teach Court, Cody and John a basic Irish jig. Court knows what she's doing, John and Cody just are trying not to hurt themselves...

8 hours ago

Cards and Dogs For Seniors - Fair Oaks RotarySome local senior citizens are having a St. Patrick's Day to remember! Robin from the Fair Oaks Rotary Club joins Cody and Court to tell us about the heartwarming meet-up!

8 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams! - 3/17Oh boy, it's time for our special leprechaun to join us! Director Jonathan is here for a St. Patrick's Day edition of Johnnie's Jams! More "green" songs...play along with us!

8 hours ago

Habitat For Humanity's ReStore in SacramentoHabitat For Humanity's "ReStore" is a great place to donate, and find some treasures for yourself! Shannin Stein joins Cody and Courtney to show us some of the unique finds they have to offer!

8 hours ago

Trivia ToastToday's Trivia Toast: Green (Because it's St. Patrick's Day)

8 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 3/17Here's what you might have missed from today's show...it's the Good Day Rewind!

8 hours ago

Habitat for Humanity ReStoreWe're in Sacramento at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. See how your recycling can help those in need.

9 hours ago