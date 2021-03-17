Good Day Live

Question of the Day - 3/17We end a St. Patrick's Day show with Court's Question of the Day: I feel lucky when _________. Thanks for joining us, see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!
Learning a Jig on St. Patrick's Day!Melissa O'Sullivan from the O'Sullivan Academy of Irish Dance joins us to teach Court, Cody and John a basic Irish jig. Court knows what she's doing, John and Cody just are trying not to hurt themselves...
Cards and Dogs For Seniors - Fair Oaks RotarySome local senior citizens are having a St. Patrick's Day to remember! Robin from the Fair Oaks Rotary Club joins Cody and Court to tell us about the heartwarming meet-up!
Johnnie's Jams! - 3/17Oh boy, it's time for our special leprechaun to join us! Director Jonathan is here for a St. Patrick's Day edition of Johnnie's Jams! More "green" songs...play along with us!
Habitat For Humanity's ReStore in SacramentoHabitat For Humanity's "ReStore" is a great place to donate, and find some treasures for yourself! Shannin Stein joins Cody and Courtney to show us some of the unique finds they have to offer!
Trivia ToastToday's Trivia Toast: Green (Because it's St. Patrick's Day)
Good Day Rewind - 3/17Here's what you might have missed from today's show...it's the Good Day Rewind!
Habitat for Humanity ReStoreWe're in Sacramento at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. See how your recycling can help those in need.