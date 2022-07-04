Recipe: *Court’s Mac & Cheese*
You’ll need:
McCormick Alfredo Sauce (Requires milk & butter)
Shredded cheddar cheese
Shredded mozzarella cheese
Shredded pepper jack cheese
Your favorite pasta noodles
While your pasta is cooking, prepare the alfredo sauce Once the pasta has cooked, toss it in the alfredo sauce making sure the pasta is covered and set aside In a greased casserole dish (I use olive oil spray), layer pasta and cover with a mix of the cheeses saving enough for the 2nd layer…repeat layer.
Bake for at least 40 minutes at 375 degrees…if it’s not bubbling around the edges let it cook a little longer.
Recipe: *Tracy’s Key Lime Cake*
https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/key-lime-pound-cake?utm_source=smsshare
Old Town Auburn 4th of July
Lincoln Way, Near Historic Firehouse
8:00am – Pancake Breakfast
10:30am – 4th of July Parade
https://oldtownauburnca.com/
Hagan Park, 2197 Chase Drive in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova July 4th Celebration
http://www.RanchoCordovaJuly4th.com
Painting With A Purpose!
Saturday 7/16, Noon – 3pm
$10 per person
510.299.2031
Zoo Eating Contest
$10 Admission at Sacramento Zoo
All Day Today, July 4th
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento
http://www.saczoo.com
Field of Flags
10385 E. Stockton Boulevard, Elk Grove
Open Through Tonight at 9
http://www.endofwatchfund.com/fieldofflags
Gypsy Cowgirl Kitchen
Next Workshop April 30 JAMS!
41st Street Parade
Today from 11am – 4pm
41st St between J & M
IMAX Theater
1211 K St
Sacramento
Wednesday
6pm Red Carpet
7pm Film Premiere
The Big Hysto: A Black Womb Revolution
https://www.muganzoentertainment.com/
