Recipe: *Court’s Mac & Cheese*

You’ll need:

McCormick Alfredo Sauce (Requires milk & butter)

Shredded cheddar cheese

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Shredded pepper jack cheese

Your favorite pasta noodles

While your pasta is cooking, prepare the alfredo sauce Once the pasta has cooked, toss it in the alfredo sauce making sure the pasta is covered and set aside In a greased casserole dish (I use olive oil spray), layer pasta and cover with a mix of the cheeses saving enough for the 2nd layer…repeat layer.

Bake for at least 40 minutes at 375 degrees…if it’s not bubbling around the edges let it cook a little longer.

Recipe: *Tracy’s Key Lime Cake*

https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/key-lime-pound-cake?utm_source=smsshare

Old Town Auburn 4th of July

Lincoln Way, Near Historic Firehouse

8:00am – Pancake Breakfast

10:30am – 4th of July Parade

https://oldtownauburnca.com/

facebook.com/changeofpacedavis

instagram: a_change_of_pace

twitter: acopfoundation

website: changeofpace.com

Hagan Park, 2197 Chase Drive in Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova July 4th Celebration

http://www.RanchoCordovaJuly4th.com

@ CordovaCommunityCouncil

@CityofRanchoCordova/CityofRCordova

Painting With A Purpose!

Saturday 7/16, Noon – 3pm

$10 per person

510.299.2031

IG: orphankittenrescue.info

Orphankittenrescue.info@gmail.com

Zoo Eating Contest

$10 Admission at Sacramento Zoo

All Day Today, July 4th

3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento

http://www.saczoo.com

http://www.instagram.com/sacramentozoo

Field of Flags

10385 E. Stockton Boulevard, Elk Grove

Open Through Tonight at 9

http://www.endofwatchfund.com/fieldofflags

Gypsy Cowgirl Kitchen

Next Workshop April 30 JAMS!

IG: gypsycowgirlkitchenco

FB: gypsycowgirlkitchen.com

41st Street Parade

Today from 11am – 4pm

41st St between J & M

IMAX Theater

1211 K St

Sacramento

Wednesday

6pm Red Carpet

7pm Film Premiere

The Big Hysto: A Black Womb Revolution

https://www.muganzoentertainment.com/

Instagram: @Muganzo Entertainment

Twitter: @melissa_muganzo