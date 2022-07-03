SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery.

The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family.

Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam.