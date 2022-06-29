SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids that spanned decades.

On June 17, Jerry Don Egy, 45, was arrested on three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 and 15 while using force and violence, according to the Sacramento County Sherriff’s Office. The acts were committed over a 30-year time period.

Some of the victims are said to have come from the in-home daycare center that is owned and operated by Egy’s parents. His parents are not being accused of being complicit in the crimes.

Egy is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail with a bail amount of $5.5 million. The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information about other incidents involving Egy to come forward.