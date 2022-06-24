SHERIDAN (CBS13) – Evacuations are underway in Placer County due to two spot fires.

The forward progress of one of the fires was stopped at around 25 acres. The second fire has grown to about 30 acres, CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit reports.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered along Ranch House Road in the town of Sheridan, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is also under an evacuation warning. No structures are being threatened.

This is a developing story.