SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Sacramento on Friday.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in front of the Sacramento County Main Jail on I Street.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Sacramento police say.

Traffic was delayed in the area due to the incident.

The incident is under investigation.

