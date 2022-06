Question Of The Day (with added after-show content!)We close out Thursday's show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What do YOU get from the vending machine? Everyone answers, and then John gives us a little "extra" after the show ends! Have a great Thursday!

7 hours ago

Wiki Who? - 6/16John's here with another edition of Wiki Who?, having Courtney and Cody guess random trivia from the Wikipedia pages of celebrities. Today, it's an all-Golden State Warriors edition with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green the subjects! Play along with us!

7 hours ago

Trivia ToastCheck out today's Trivia Toast

7 hours ago

Liteboxer VR - Cody Gives It A Try!If you have a dad you loves to work out, and ALSO loves VR tech, oh boy do we have the gift for you! Jeff Morin from Liteboxer joins Cody to talk about the app for Meta Quest, and Cody gives it a try!

7 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 6/16If you think you may have missed a funny moment during the show today, here's where you can find it! It's the Good Day Rewind!

7 hours ago