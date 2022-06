Question Of The Day - 6/14We close out a Tuesday show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What would your entrance / walk-up song be if you were a pro athlete?

7 hours ago

Movie Or Made Up? - Summer Edition!You love our "Movie Or Made Up" segments during the holidays and Valentine's Day, but did you know The Hallmark Channel also does summer movies? Well, now you know, and John's here to give us a summer edition of "Movie Or Made Up!" Is it a real Hallmark movie, or a figment of John's imagination?

7 hours ago

"The Walking Dead" Star Ross Marquand Joins Us!Sinister Creature Con RETURNS to the Scottish Rite Center, and one of the featured guests is the GREAT Ross Marquand! Ross is not only a "Walking Dead" star but he does some spot-on impressions! Ross joins Cody to talk about his upcoming appearance, and also to do some on-the-spot impressions!

7 hours ago

Court's Tune, 10am - 6/14Court's back with another round of Court's Tune! Earlier, she had "K" songs, this time the letter "R" is the star! Play along with us!

7 hours ago

Sacramento Juneteenth CelebrationThe annual Juneteenth celebration in Sacramento features Friday night “Gospel Under the Stars." Executive Director Gary R. Simon and musician James Jackson join Courtney to tell us more!

8 hours ago