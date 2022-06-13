Question Of The Day - 6/13We close out Monday's show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What do you put on your sundae?

8 hours ago

Court's Fashion Forum - The Tony Awards!Time to get JUDGY...time for Court's Fashion Forum! We take a look at all the Broadway stars at last night's Tony Awards!

8 hours ago

Wiki Who? - 6/13John's here with another edition of Wiki Who?, where he pulls little-known facts from the Wikipedia pages of celebrities, and has everyone guess which celebrity the fact goes with! Today, it's an all-twins edition with the Olson twins, Tia and Tamara Mowery, and Jenna and Barbara Bush! Play along with us!

8 hours ago

"Illustrated Al" - Weird Al Yankovic Graphic Novel"The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al Yankovic" is a graphic novel that unites Weird Al's music with a treasury of cartoonists including Peter Bagge, Bill Plympton, and more to interpret his hilarity into sequential art! Josh Bernstein with z2 Comics joins Cody to tell us more!

9 hours ago

The Gypsy Cowgirl - Quinoa In A Minute!Bambi Porter, "The Gypsy Cowgirl," joins Courtney to show us how to use your instant pot to make quinoa in a minute!

9 hours ago