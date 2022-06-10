SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man convicted in the 2020 killing of 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart has been sentenced to life in prison.

Betschart was found shot in a car along the 8300 block of Jackson Road in Sacramento back on Oct. 3, 2020. He died at the scene, police said.

Detectives used surveillance video to identify a suspect. As captured in video from several locations, the suspect’s car could be seen chasing Betschart’s vehicle down Jackson Road just before the shots were fired.

The suspect’s vehicle was linked to a man named Curtis Slaton. A search warrant uncovered a gun at Slaton’s residence that matched the casings left at the scene of the shooting. Further, detectives say other evidence pointed to Slaton being the suspected shooter.

Slaton was eventually booked into jail on homicide charges last year. In April 2022, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced that Slaton had been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder for the killing of Betschart.

On Friday, the DA’s office announced that Slaton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.