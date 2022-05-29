MODESTO (CBS13) – A fire at a junkyard in Modesto Sunday sent large plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The fire burned at an auto salvage yard along Crows Landing Road, just south of the Tuolumne River. Firefighters say multiple fire crews were at the scene of the blaze, the smoke from which could be seen miles away.

Firefighters say they’ve gone went into defensive mode to keep the flames from spreading.

There were 16 engines, two trucks, one quint, and five chief officers at the fire, according to a Modesto Fire Department spokesperson. A strike team was called up from San Joaquin County to assist with coverage due to the impact the fire has had on firefighting resources.

This is an ongoing story