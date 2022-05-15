SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A mobile home caught fire in South Sacramento on Sunday.
According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. It was contained to the home by firefighters. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dispatch time 5:38pm: Metro Fire is onscene of a working mobile home fire in South Sacramento, assisted by @SacFirePIO. Fire attack and search initiated. pic.twitter.com/GGftjK7K1c
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 16, 2022