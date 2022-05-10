SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol K9 helped officers make a massive drug bust during a traffic stop in the Central Valley last week.

CHP Valley Division says, back on the night of May 6, an officer pulled over a speeding car in the San Joaquin County area. As the officer went up to speak with the driver, CHP says the officer noticed “criminal indicators” – prompting the officer to put the K9 to work.

After getting an alert from the K9, officers started searching the car.

Officers soon discovered about 200 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside four large cardboard boxes.

Ricardo SotoFarias, a 36-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested and has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing several drug charges.

No other details about the drug bust have been released at this point in the investigation.