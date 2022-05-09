MARIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Both people killed in last week’s small plane crash in the Marin Headlands have now been identified.

Michael B. Briare, 57, and Jennifer Lyn Fox, 52, have been named by the Marin County Sheriff as the people killed in Friday’s crash. Both were Sacramento residents.

Plane Crash in the Marin Headlands Kills Two – Identities Released. The decedent’s have been positively identified as:



Michael B. BRIARE, a 57-year-old male from Sacramento, CA. Jennifer Lyn FOX, a 52-year-old female from Sacramento, CA. pic.twitter.com/jr3kcGr72j — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 9, 2022

Investigators have said Fox and her friend, the pilot Briare, took off from Sacramento Executive Airport in the morning.

The single-engine Vans RV-10’s emergency beacon was activated less than an hour after takeoff. Investigators soon found the plane’s wreckage in heavy fog less than two hours later on a hillside northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Fox has a son at Jesuit High School and a daughter who goes to Saint Francis. A statement was posted to the Jesuit High website acknowledging Fox’s death.

Her website says she was the founder of the I AM Empowerment Network, JJ Fox Productions and the I AM Studio.