FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) – Officials say a firearm was confiscated from a Foothill High School student on Monday morning.

Twin Rivers Unified School District officials say the student tried to leave the school office while being questioned and searched. Exactly how school staff came to suspect the student had a firearm is unclear, but the district says there are no reports the student brandished the weapon.

Both Twin Rivers police officers and deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school immediately, the district says.

The student has been taken into custody. No other details about the firearm have been released.