SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento SWAT officer fatally shot an aggressive dog that allegedly attacked them in the yard of a home while they were serving a search warrant.
Sacramento police say the incident happened at a home along the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue on Tuesday.READ MORE: DUI Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Trailer On Shoulder Of I-80 In Sierra
The dog reportedly attacked and bit one of the SWAT officers, prompting one officer to shoot the animal. The dog later died, police say.READ MORE: Sacramento Firefighters Respond To West Sacramento Housing Complex Fire
A cache of guns were later seized during the search warrant, including: 2 AR-15 style rifles, a MAC-style assault weapon, and 13 handguns. Of those weapons, police say nine of them were “ghost guns” that were privately manufactured and unregistered – with one of the weapons having fully automatic capabilities.MORE NEWS: Signs Vandalized, Election Law Accusations Fly In Yolo County DA's Race
One suspect, 33-year-old Kianti Gix, was arrested after the search warrant on multiple firearm-related charges.