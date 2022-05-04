SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento SWAT officer fatally shot an aggressive dog that allegedly attacked them in the yard of a home while they were serving a search warrant.

Sacramento police say the incident happened at a home along the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue on Tuesday.

The dog reportedly attacked and bit one of the SWAT officers, prompting one officer to shoot the animal. The dog later died, police say.

A cache of guns were later seized during the search warrant, including: 2 AR-15 style rifles, a MAC-style assault weapon, and 13 handguns. Of those weapons, police say nine of them were “ghost guns” that were privately manufactured and unregistered – with one of the weapons having fully automatic capabilities.

One suspect, 33-year-old Kianti Gix, was arrested after the search warrant on multiple firearm-related charges.