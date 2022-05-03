Update at 2:39 p.m.: The outage is over and power has been restored to the college.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Power has been knocked out for over 2,000 SMUD customers at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento.

The cause of the outage hasn’t been released, but it is unplanned, according to the utility’s outage map, which shows 2272 customers don’t have power.

SMUD says it’s “assessing the outage.”