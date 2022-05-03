AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County’s animal shelter in Auburn is close to full capacity and is attempting to lure in prospective adoptees by discounting the adoption fee.

The adoption center says that their dog kennels are close to 90 percent of capacity, and some of the dogs have already been at the shelter for more than 30 days.

In an effort to lower the number of animals they have, Placer County Animal Shelter is offering $10 discounted adoption fees on all dogs and cats through May 14.

Shelter representatives urge anyone who finds a stray dog to try and find the owner before taking it to the center.