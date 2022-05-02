Deadliest Catch

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery, followed by Deadliest Catch: Bloodline at 9pm and both will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Stockton Small Business Week

May 1-7

https://www.visitstockton.org/stockton-small-business-week/

Fragrant Farmhouse Market

1st Anniversary Saturday, May 7, 10 am-6 pm 14075 E Highway 88 Lockeford, CA 95237 Swag bags for first 50 guests & Raffle Prizes

http://www.fragrantfarmhouse.com

Instagram.com/fragrantfarmhousemarket facebook.com/fragrantfarmhouse

Free Services for Vets



https://www.facebook.com/placerveteranstanddown/

Stockton Animal Shelter

(209) 937-7445

http://www.stocktonca.gov/animals

New in the Neighborhood: Gaspachos

OPEN Tuesday-Saturday 11:00AM-9PM and Sunday 11AM-6PM

(916) 600-7171

FB, IG + TikTok: @gaspachos2.0

William Jessup Stunt Team

http://www.jessupathletics.com/sports/stunt/

Instagram: @jessup_stunt

British Lawnmowing Museum

http://www.lawnmowerworld.co.uk/

Free Baseball

http://www.cityofsacramento.org/ParksandRec/Youth-Division/Youth-Sports-and-Summer-Programs/JR-Giants

http://www.jrgiantsathome.org

Flavor Fest Dance

Weber Point Event Center in Stockton

May 14-15

Kids 12 and under Free

http://www.stocktonflavorfest.com