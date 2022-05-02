SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Early Monday morning, Sacramento Firefighters responded to the same home to put out a second fire.

The homeowner of the two-story single-family home were shocked when they got a phone call from their neighbor informing them that their home was on fire again.

Update Story:

A fire damaged a residence in Sacramento on Sunday, firefighters say.

The fire broke out at a structure along Luther Drive near Florin Road. The Sacramento Fire Department says flames were confined to just a bedroom in the residence.

Incident info: Structure fire, 7200 Block of Luther Drive. Two-story single family home. Fire was contained to a bedroom. No injuries and the incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/oans3zUsmG — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 1, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.