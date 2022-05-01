CLEMENTS (CBS13) – A man’s death in San Joaquin County is being investigated as a homicide.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:55 a.m. Sunday, they received a call of a man down in the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in the town of Clements.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim who was pronounced deceased. Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

No further information has been released.