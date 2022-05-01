SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has been shot along Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento, say police.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, at around 6:20 p.m., police received multiple reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard Near Harding Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not provided further information about the incident and no arrests have been made.