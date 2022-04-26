TURLOCK (CBS13) — College students in Turlock are being told to keep an eye out for aggressive geese.

The Stanislaus State University Police Department says the birds are nesting on the roof of the campus health center.

It’s unclear if anyone has actually been attacked, however.

Still, officers are now warning students to be extra careful as they walk past the building. Warning signs and even some caution tape have been posted near the birds’ claimed territory.

It wouldn’t be the first time aggressive geese caused problems for a Northern California community. Back in 2013, residents living around Sacramento’s McKinley Park reported several run-ins with some angry birds.