College Fashion ShowCollege students in Sacramento are strutting down the runway for an upcoming fashion show.

6 hours ago

Question of the Day - 4/25We close out a Monday show with Tina's Question of the Day: What are you listening to right now?

9 hours ago

Show And Tell - "Jimmy G A Day" Update!Last week, we talked to a artist from Portugal (who is also a 49er fan) who is making an original drawing of Jimmy Garoppolo every day until he is traded away from the team. Today, we have an update! JIMMY G HAS RESPONDED! Check out today's Show and Tell!

10 hours ago

Narcan Given To 2 Inmates At Amador County Jail After Suspected Fentanyl ExposureAuthorities say two inmates at the Amador County Jail had to be rushed to the hospital after a suspected fentanyl exposure incident over the weekend.

10 hours ago

Starz CupcakesStarz Cupcakes has an amazing story behind their business, they use recipes dating back 8 generations to 1832! Connie Wooten joins Tina to share the story of how the family got to this point!

10 hours ago