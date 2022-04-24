SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A bow on the hood doesn’t paint the full picture of just how special one car is. The new set of wheels is going to a local war hero.

Shaun Ranney is a retired and decorated Marine Corps veteran who lives in Sacramento but drives an hour back and forth to school. His pricey commute is about to get a lot easier.

“I feel extremely blessed like this is just an amazing opportunity and honor to be given such an amazing gift,” said Ranney.

Ranney was in ground combat while under direct, hostile enemy fire during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was chosen by the Military Warriors Support Foundation to receive a brand new 2022 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.

“It feels pretty good to pass it on. So we get to be here in this moment to help him achieve other moments down the road. It’s that force multiplier. We start with one and end up helping a bunch,” said Ken Eakes, Executive Director of the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

It’s more than just a ride to class. Ranney is aiming for a degree in psychology to help other combat veterans struggling after returning from war.

“There’s just a need to have support for that community with someone who’s been there and understands it but then also has the education to be able to counsel them,” said Ranney.

The Transportation4Heroes program supports combat-wounded veterans through family and financial mentorship. They’ve been teaming up with Wells Fargo.

“I mean we thank all the veterans for their service, but this is just one easy way for us to give back, thank them for their service, help them transition, take a car payment away,” said Kären Woodruff, Vice President of Corporate Philanthropy and Community Relations for the Wells Fargo Foundation for Northern and Central California Region.

They’re paving the way for a war hero with a new set of wheels that won’t break the bank at the pump.

“To no longer have to pay those fuel costs to commute to school will just be amazing, an amazing thing,” said Ranney.