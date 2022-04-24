Grit And Graze
Facebook: Grit & Graze Ca
Instagram: @gritandgraze_
“The People’s Trial of Golden Alouicious Locks”
Roseville Theatre Arts Academy
April 30th – May 15th
241 Vernon Street
Roseville, CA, 95678
Tickets Online: http://www.rosevilletheatreartsacademy.com
Jcrux Art
Website: http://www.jcrux96.com
Instagram: @jcrux96
Mosaic Furniture
Facebook: Kathy’s Pique Assiette Mosiac Furniture
Phone: (209) 408-5533
Patrick Gallo
“The Offer”
April 28th on Paramount
Face Painting
About Face
Facebook: @aboutface209
Instagram: @aboutface209
Brave the Shave
Tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Mulvaney’s B&L
1215 19th St
Sacramento, CA
Instagram: @keatons4kidscancer
Clean Fun Soaps
Facebook: Clean-Fun-Soaps
Etsy: CleanFunSoaps