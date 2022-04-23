NATOMAS (CBS13) – The newest attraction in Natomas is already causing quite a splash.

Brenda Osborne came with her kids in tow. They’re some of the first to test out the North Natomas Aquatic Complex on opening day.

“We got up early and came here and have had a blast,” said Osborne. “She went down the slide which I was amazed at, so much so hopefully they’ll fall asleep on the ride home.”

“I just love it and it’s so close to home. There’s not a lot of water parks around here and if they are they’re so tiny but this one is amazing,” said Jayda Hill.

The 13-year-old came with her family and they won’t be the only ones wading into the water.

“This is the 17th pool that the city of Sacramento is now operating, but it’s the first pool that is truly designed to be a regional amenity,” said Jackie Beecham, Sacramento’s Community Enrichment Division Manager.

Beecham tells CBS13 they’ve already booked several large regional swim competitions at the complex for this summer.

“What makes this pool really special outside is that it’s open 10 months out of the year, as well as offering a 50-meter competitive swimming pool, which is very exciting. It’s our first 50-meter pool here in Sacramento,” said Beecham.

There’s nothing holding the kids back with many who’ve now given it a try saying they’ll be back.

“I know it’s not summer quite yet but I know it’s right around the corner. Just knowing this is here and we can always come is just amazing,” said Hill.

“We will be back all summer just because she had so much fun and I love how it’s designed for little kids and parents,” said Osborne.

The aquatics complex officially opens to the public Sunday.

It will then be open on weekends only until the summer season kicks off on Memorial Day and it then opens 7 days a week.