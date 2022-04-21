TRACY (CBS13) – Officers say they were forced to use their Tasers on a suspect who allegedly wouldn’t drop his knife during a chaotic incident in Tracy on Wednesday.

Tracy police say a man allegedly tried to stab someone near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road. Officers caught up to the suspect near the Kavanagh Avenue intersection and ordered him to drop his knife.

The man, identified as Alvaro Rodriguez, allegedly refused to drop the knife, officers say.

With Rodriguez making his way to a more populated area, officers tried shooting a beanbag shotgun at him. This didn’t faze him, officers say.

The officers then used their Tasers on Rodriguez, police say. This allowed them to take him safely into custody.

Police say Rodriguez has since been booked into jail and is facing several felony charges along with two misdemeanors.