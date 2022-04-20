SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Manteca Police Department has arrested three teens in connection to a string of thefts from area stores.

On Apr. 11, loss prevention workers at a Manteca Target store received information indicating that three women had stolen more than $1,200 worth of items from a Target store in Lodi.

Manteca Target’s loss prevention associates say they watched the same three women enter their store and soon realized that these women had allegedly stolen more than $2,500 worth of baby formula three days before.

The employees called the police and say they saw the women grab large amounts of baby formula, clothing, and other items and hide them in large tote bags in shopping carts.

When the women tried to leave, Target loss prevention employees tried to stop them but they refused.

A short time later, police arrived and the women were detained without incident.

A search found the women had $2,400 worth of stolen merchandise from the Manteca Target, $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Lodi Target, and more than $600 worth of merchandise from an Elk Grove Walmart.

Nineteen-year-old Mia Whitted, 18-year-old Charlene Valdez, and a 17-year-old girl — all three from the Sacramento area — were booked into jail on charges of organized retail crime, grand theft, and conspiracy.