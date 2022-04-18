SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Earth Day is Apr. 22, and Sacramento Regional Transit will offer systemwide free rides to celebrate.
According to the press release, the free rides will be available to travel on all buses, light rail, SmaRT Ride shuffles, and SacRT GO Paratransit Services shuffles during regular hours. No flyer will be needed to ride free.
Free Transit Options:
- Bus: SacRT operates over 82 bus routes within a 440-square mile service area.
- Light Rail: SacRT operates light rail on 43 miles of track serving 53 light rail stations.
- SmaRT Ride: SacRT’s on-demand microtransit shuttle service that comes to you within nine
service areas: Arden, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Downtown-Midtown-East Sacramento,
Folsom, Franklin-South Sacramento, Gerber-Calvine, North Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.
Download the free app to request a ride, learn more at sacrt.com/smartride.
- SacRT GO Paratransit Services: Door-to-door, shared-ride transportation for individuals who
are unable to use the SacRT bus and light rail system either all of the time of some of the time,
because of a disabling condition. Riders must be eligible for ADA paratransit service and must
apply to use this service. Learn more at sacrtgo.com.