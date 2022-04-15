PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – One of the three men charged in the 2019 shooting death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Deputy Ishmael was a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was shot and killed on Oct. 23, 2019, while he and a San Joaquin County off-duty deputy responded to a 911 call about marijuana plants being stolen from a home in the area of Sand Ridge Road in the Somerset area. Ishmael was attacked soon after he got out of his vehicle, authorities said, while the other deputy remained in the car and was shot in the leg but managed to return fire.

Prosecutors said suspect Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco was the one who opened fire on the deputies. Deputy Ishmael was shot four times while the other deputy was also shot and wounded.

On Friday, the El Dorado County District Attorney announced that Vasquez-Orozco had been convicted of murder in the second degree and assault with a firearm.

“The guilty verdict does not bring Deputy Ishmael back to his heartbroken family, but it sends a message that those who bring dangerous drug activity to El Dorado County and endanger law enforcement and the public, will not go unpunished,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson in a statement.

The other two men arrested in the case were Christopher Ross and Ramiro Morales. Ross had already been convicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter and possessions of marijuana for sale, while Morales was convicted on charges of being an accessory after the fact.

Vasquez-Orozco is now facing a sentence of life in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for May 13, the DA’s office says.