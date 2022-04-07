SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento dancer is hoping he has all the right moves to make the Team USA break dancing team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where the sport will make its debut in the competition.

One look at him, and it’s easy to see this smooth operator is as cool as he is confident.

“I am [definitely] one of the Olympic hopefuls,” he said.

His real name is Morris Isby and he has been breaking since his sophomore year of high school. He holds 132 titles and plans to add an Olympic gold medal.

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to do something monumental with breaking on a monumental level,” he said.

The Olympics is that.

Five to ten BBoys and BGirls, as they’re called, will be chosen for the Team USA Olympic Break Dancing team. Tryouts are through a series of regional competitions.

At 38, BBoy Morris is one of the newest Olympic sport’s oldest competitors. He says age is nothing but a number.

“I am one of the oldest guys and they do count us out when we get older,” he said. “But if you were making a secure bet, you probably want to bet on me because I’m either going to win or get to the top spot.”

To kick off Arts, Culture and Creativity Month, Morris threw down at McClatchy Park for an event where even the mayor shared his high hopes that Morris will punch his ticket to Paris.