MODESTO (CBS13) — A student was found with a loaded weapon in their backpack at Modesto High School, officials say.

The discovery was made by contraband detection dogs during a regularly scheduled search at the school on Thursday morning, a Modesto City Schools official said.

School security detained the student immediately, the district says, and Modesto police officers were called to the scene.

No details on what kind of loaded weapon was found have been released.

Modesto High School Principal Jason Manning sent a message to parents and teachers addressing the incident.

“As a reminder, this underscores the importance of ‘if you see something, say something,’” Manning wrote.

The student has been identified by police as 18-year-old Adrine Ramirez-Pinedo. He has been arrested on charges of bringing a weapon onto school grounds, Modesto police say. It’s unclear where the gun came from.