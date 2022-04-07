SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is sharing a timeline of their interaction with the suspects before Sunday morning’s war in the streets of downtown that left six people dead and 12 people hurt.

In one of the suspect’s livestreams time-stamped at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, you see the Martin brothers who would later be named as suspects connected to the downtown shooting. You also see Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi who is among the six killed. The video shows people drinking, flashing signs, and several people holding up guns.

The same video shows an interaction with Sacramento police who were driving by on Traction Avenue in North Sacramento searching for two missing kids.

In the livestream, you can hear an officer ask the group if they’ve seen these children. The group says no, and the patrol car leaves.

911 Call Earlier That Night

A woman in that same North Sacramento apartment complex on Traction Avenue told CBS13 she called 911 earlier that night about the same group seen in the video.

We asked Sacramento police for the recording and/or a transcript. We didn’t get either.

“We aren’t going to be releasing the 911 call at this time,” police spokesperson Zachary Eaton said in an email.

But pledging transparency, the department did provide CBS13 with an outline from Saturday night.