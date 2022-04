Morning CBS13 News Update - 4/2/22/Jordan and Tina have your latest news update for the Sacramento region.

10 hours ago

Saturday Morning Forecast - 4/2/22Jordan Segundo has the morning forecast on this beautiful Saturday!

11 hours ago

Bomb Threat Closes Sam's Club In SacramentoThe device was found to not be an explosive. Investigators are looking into whether the thread had anything to do with April Fool's Day.

11 hours ago

World Autism Day Event in LincolnToday is World Autism Day, and Shine with Purpose is celebrating with a free, family-fun event! The local non-profit is welcoming families for mini pony rides, face painting, scavenger hunts, food trucks, wine tasting, a car show and more! Molly Riehl is in Lincoln, joining in the fun!

12 hours ago

Modesto Holistic Healing FairImagine a healer in every home! Over 50 Vendors with psychics, local healers, botanicals, jewelry, crystals, Love Drum Circles, workshops, and much more are at the Modesto Holistic Healing Fair this weekend, and Big Al is there checking it out!

13 hours ago