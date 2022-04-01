LOOMIS (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that the Loomis couple killed in their upscale home this week were stabbed.

Kathy Lynch, 67, and her longtime boyfriend Gerald Upholt, 80, were found dead Monday at their home on Lake Forest Drive. The couple was well-known in Sacramento political circles. They were both lobbyists and worked on behalf of crime victims.

Lynch’s son, Dennis Lynch, is accused of killing the pair and has since been arrested. Placer County deputies shot him after they say he pointed a gun, which was later determined to be real, at them outside of the home. The 19-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Dennis Lynch is facing murder charges and is being held without bail in the Placer County Jail. He was arraigned on Wednesday and is expected back in court on April 13.

A motive in this case has not yet been determined.