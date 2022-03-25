SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after one person was shot in the south Natomas area Friday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The shooting happened at around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Northview Drive and Northfield Drive near Garden Highway.

Police said the victim, only described as an adult man, was shot at least one time. He has been taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

Multiple police units — marked and unmarked — are in the area. There was no information available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

More details to come.