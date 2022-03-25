SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after one person was shot in the south Natomas area Friday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The shooting happened at around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Northview Drive and Northfield Drive near Garden Highway.READ MORE: Second Suspect Arrested In Connection To Homemade Bombs Set Off In Cars
Police said the victim, only described as an adult man, was shot at least one time. He has been taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said.READ MORE: 'It Becomes A Real Dangerous Situation': San Joaquin County Sees Rise In Calls Over Loose Livestock
Multiple police units — marked and unmarked — are in the area. There was no information available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.MORE NEWS: Collateral Damage: Sacramento City Unified Suspends Civic Permits With Non-Profit Groups During Teacher Strike
More details to come.