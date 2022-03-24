LODI (CBS13) — There has been a significant increase in calls for loose or lost livestock animals in San Joaquin County.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office shared a video with CBS13 of an animal running from wranglers in the middle of a county road.

“When they end up on a roadway, it becomes a real dangerous situation and it affects everybody,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Sandra Mendez.

Mendez said deputies have received 15 calls in the last seven days for help moving livestock, and the calls are straining the already short-staffed department that’s struggling to keep up with issues around the county.

“These calls take a lot of time, a lot of effort,” Mendez said.

But once the animals are caught, what happens next? Mendez said the cost and care of livestock is the county’s responsibility until the animals are auctioned off or claimed by their owners.

So, what’s the solution? Our crew stopped by a stable in Lodi to ask an expert.

“We maintain our fencing perimeter fencing,” said Simon Tosh-Robb.

Tosh-Robb has managed Mar Val Stables for forty years.

“I would hate the idea of someone getting hurt because of a horse getting loose, for their own safety and the safety of our neighbors, people on the street driving cars,” he said.

If you do see loose livestock, you are asked to call San Joaquin County Animal Services.