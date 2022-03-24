Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris: Yo! MTV Raps Edition Pt. 2Earlier in the day, John Dabkovich spun the Good Day Wheel of Music and it landed on Yo! MTV Raps. Which means Director Jonathan Meris will be playing raps that would have been featured on that iconic MTV show. Do you know these JAMS???

8 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris: Yo! MTV Raps Edition Pt.1Earlier in the day, John Dabkovich spun the Good Day Wheel of Music and it landed on Yo! MTV Raps. Which means Director Jonathan Meris will be playing raps that would have been featured on that iconic MTV show. Do you know these JAMS???

8 hours ago

Question of the Day - 3/24Cody brings us today's Question of the Day: What TV show are you really, really into right now?

9 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 3/24It's been so busy on the show this morning, we don't want you to miss a moment! You can catch up here with the Good Day Rewind!

9 hours ago

"Her Pretty Things" - New Lodi Boutique!There's a new boutique in Lodi that has a little something for everyone! Lori Wallace is checking out "Her Pretty Things!"

9 hours ago