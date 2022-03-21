MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A 31-year-old man was arrested for vandalizing the Marysville Police Department, authorities said Monday.

Drevon Raymar Stanley, from Yuba City right across the Feather River, was booked into the Yuba County Jail and faces charges of vandalism and resisting arrest.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Stanley reportedly threw a large rock through the department’s front lobby glass door, which caused around $1,500 worth of damage, the Marysville Police Department said.

Officers arrested Stanely out front of the department. They said he had no apparent motive for his actions.

Stanley is being held on a bail of $15,000.