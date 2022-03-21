MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A 31-year-old man was arrested for vandalizing the Marysville Police Department, authorities said Monday.
Drevon Raymar Stanley, from Yuba City right across the Feather River, was booked into the Yuba County Jail and faces charges of vandalism and resisting arrest.READ MORE: Death Of Rocklin High Basketball Player Highlights Rise In Trend Of Pedestrian Fatalities
Shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Stanley reportedly threw a large rock through the department’s front lobby glass door, which caused around $1,500 worth of damage, the Marysville Police Department said.READ MORE: Consumers Brace For Record Milk Prices As Fuel Costs Surge
Officers arrested Stanely out front of the department. They said he had no apparent motive for his actions.MORE NEWS: Local Women's Ministry Packing For Poland To Help Ukrainian Women Refugees
Stanley is being held on a bail of $15,000.