STOCKTON (CBS13/AP) – Drivers are cutting back on their gas purchases, waiting for prices to come down further. But this cost-saving strategy could backfire, the CHP warns.

On Monday, the CHP office in Stockton posted on its Facebook page that more people are calling them for help on the road after having run out of gas. And while buying less gas could lower out-of-pocket costs, it’s not worth it, the CHP says.

They used one example of a driver who rang up a big bill after letting the gas gauge go to E. Last week, the driver had to pay $70 for a tow truck, $60 for a call for service (to the tow company), and $10 for two gallons of gas.

“This advice could save you time and money and that advice is……..PLAN AHEAD!” the CHP says.

It may not be a big problem for much longer as gas prices have declined amid falling oil prices after climbing to new all-time record levels in California and around the nation in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts said the price of crude oil topped $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but has gradually fallen below $105. Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump, but the war is roiling ”an already tight global oil market.”