SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Today, Assemblymembers will gather at the State Capitol building to announce their proposal for a $400 gas rebate.

Led by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, today’s announcement focuses on assemblymembers’ idea of using $9 billion from the state’s surplus to give Californians a $400 gas rebate.

The gas tax in California is 51.1 cents. The proposed gas rebate covers a full year of weekly ups for a vehicle with a 15-gallon gas tank, according to a news release.

Every California tax filer, even those without a car, would receive a rebate under this proposal. This means taxpayers who use public transportation, “zero-emission vehicles,” and active transportation would receive a rebate.

“A rebate is a better approach than suspending the gas tax — which would severely impact funding for important transportation projects and offers no guarantee that oil companies would pass on the savings to consumers.”

Assemblymembers Cottie Petrie-Norris, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Jesse Gabriel, Adam Gray, Jacqui Irwin, Evan Low, Chad Mayes, Blanca Rubio, Sharon Quirk-Silva and Carlos Villapudua are behind the proposal.