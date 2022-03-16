CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was injured, and two horses died after a Wednesday morning crash in Sacramento.

At 5:12 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire responded to an accident on Dry Creek Rd and Elkhorn Blvd.

When they arrived, crews found a two-vehicle crash involving several horses who broke free from a property.

One injured person was transported to a hospital, and two horses were found dead.