STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police have issued a warning after a possible bank robbery.
The Stockton Police Department says officers are investigating a reported incident at the Bank of America at 407 N. Wilson Way, according to a statement at 1:36 p.m. from the Department.
Police are urging people to avoid the area as they investigate.
Police are urging people to avoid the area as they investigate.
This is a developing story.