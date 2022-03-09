ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two men were arrested and are accused of stealing mail from a cluster mailbox in a Roseville neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

Joseph Lawrence and Jonathan Rude, both 36 and from Chico, were previously booked into the South Placer Jail and face charges including violating parole, credit card theft, mail theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

The alleged theft happened at around 3:15 a.m. on March 2 along Pebble Beach Court.

A resident reported two suspects were in a red pickup truck and that the pair possibly broke into a cluster mailbox in the area, the Roseville Police Department said.

Officers located the vehicle that same morning and pulled it over along Washington Boulevard, just north of Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Lawrence was identified as the driver while Rude was the passenger.

In the bed of the truck were large trash bags. One of the bags had a hole in it, and mail was visible through that hole, police said.

In total, four bags of stolen mail were in the bed of the truck. The officers also found burglary tools, Postal Service mail keys, shaved keys and bolt cutters.

Roseville police said the majority of mail found in the bags belonged to residents in Sacramento County. The Pebble Beach Court cluster mailbox was believed to be the first of multiple mailboxes hit by the suspects.