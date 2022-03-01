CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Spring Clean Closet Deotx
Simoneviannaart.com
916- 224-5512
simoneviannaart@gmail.com

SRFC Players
SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets
@SacRepublicFC
Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC – Saturday, Mar. 5, 1:00 p.m. @ Heart Health Park
Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC – Saturday, Mar. 12, 7:00 p.m. @ Heart Health Park

READ MORE: Call Kurtis: Can Tickets Be Refunded If An Event Has Been Indefinitely Postponed?

Free Beginners DJ Class at Twelves Wax
Sunday, March 6th, at 2 pm
3324 Broadway
Sacramento
http://www.twitch.tv/twelveswax
http://www.twelveswax.com
Instagram: @twelveswax

Read Across America
http://www.sacprpe.org

READ MORE: UPDATE: Autistic Boy, 15, Missing In Natomas Found Safe

Breakfast for Diabetics
http://www.margaretemily.com

Lady of the Canyon Vintage
157 Sacramento St.
Auburn
Open Thur – Mon, 11am – 6pm
http://www.ladyofthecanyonvtg.com/
Instagram: @ladyofthecanyonvtg

MORE NEWS: In Wake Of Father's Fatal Shooting Of Kids, Criminal Defense Attorney Says Domestic Violence Conflict Is Common

New in the Neighborhood: Crest Cafe
http://www.crestcafeonline.com
Follow us on Instagram and FB: @crestcafesac