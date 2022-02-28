SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A neighborhood is finding some relief in an area considered to be a food desert in the city.

It’s been almost two years since the Oak Park area had a supermarket, but Rancho San Miguel Market is moving into the neighborhood.

Inside the store, employees and vendors are racing against time to get the store ready for its Wednesday opening.

“We know food and gas are two of the biggest challenges out there,” said Chris Podesto, a general manager of Food 4 Less and Rancho San Miguel Markets. “We continue to fight every day to keep costs down.”

For the grocer, affordable prices are important and so is access to fresh produce.

In 2020, Oak Parks only supermarket closed.

Drive around this section of the city and one will find mostly fast-food restaurants with dozens of convenience stores.

About 19 million Americans live in a food desert, according to data collected by the federal government.

The 51,000 sq. ft. store will offer a full-service bakery with meat and seafood departments. It will also feature freshly made Hispanic foods including a salsa and ceviche bar.

Many are anxiously awaiting its opening.

“It’s in the neighborhood and easy to get to so I think it’ll be very convenient to have in the community,” said Marvin Bell of Sacramento.

The store is not only there to feed families but also to create jobs.

“We have about 80 members from this community that are now part of this family and part of this team,” Podesto said. “We’re just really fired up to be a part of this community.”